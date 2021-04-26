iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iStar were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in iStar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

