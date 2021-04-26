Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce $11.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $12.30 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. 18,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,782. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

