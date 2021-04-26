J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.72

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.72 and last traded at $164.59, with a volume of 143030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $4,489,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

