Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.44. 5,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.