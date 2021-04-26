Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

