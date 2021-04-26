Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 244 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.14 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

