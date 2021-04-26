Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $301.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.