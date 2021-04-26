James Investment Research Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

