James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.68 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.52. 8,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

