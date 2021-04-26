James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.34% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,050,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,925. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,064. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 135.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

