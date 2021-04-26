James Investment Research Inc. Sells 15,057 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $333.64. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,449. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.