James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $7.40 on Monday, reaching $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 512,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,083. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

