Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.