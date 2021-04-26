Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in FirstCash by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

