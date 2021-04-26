Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.61 ($56.01).

FRA:DWNI opened at €45.42 ($53.44) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.99.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

