Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $150.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.