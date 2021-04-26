Jefferies Financial Group Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.