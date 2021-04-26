John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 41,211 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 226.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

GRC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,966. The company has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

