John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,599. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.