John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

IDA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $100.62. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

