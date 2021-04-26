Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.