JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,801 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

