JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 136,551 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.80 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

