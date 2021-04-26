JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

