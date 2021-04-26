JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $27.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

