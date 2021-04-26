JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $12.12 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

