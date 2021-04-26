JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,352,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of CVR Partners worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

UAN stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.