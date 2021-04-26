Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a £104.60 ($136.66) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £107.49 ($140.43).

JET opened at GBX 7,975 ($104.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,966.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of -85.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

