Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $301.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $302.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.