Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $300.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kansas City Southern traded as high as $304.96 and last traded at $303.70, with a volume of 15282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.62.

KSU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

