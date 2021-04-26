Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.66

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Several brokerages have commented on KARO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

