KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.87

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 21993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBCSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

