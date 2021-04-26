Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 260 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 227.50.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.