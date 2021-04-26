Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

DAI stock opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.89. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

