Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €644.58 ($758.33).

EPA:KER opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €574.22. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

