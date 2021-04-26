Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.91. 14,691,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,755,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

