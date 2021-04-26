KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Acquires 11,433 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.57. 1,865,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $4,691,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

