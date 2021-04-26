KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $330.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $332.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

