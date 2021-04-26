Knight Therapeutics’ (KHTRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cannonball Research

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cannonball Research in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Knight Equity raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

KHTRF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,215. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

