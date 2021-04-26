Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

TSE:GUD traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.53. The company had a trading volume of 369,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$712.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.