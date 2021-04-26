KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 77.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. As a group, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNOP shares. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

