Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $61.10

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.10, but opened at $58.52. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 7,569 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.