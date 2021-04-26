Krilogy Financial LLC Has $509,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.