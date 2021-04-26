Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

