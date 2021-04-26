Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

