Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,371,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.