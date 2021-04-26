Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

