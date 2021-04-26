Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $27,206.80 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

Shares of KYMR traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.36. 344,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,926. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

