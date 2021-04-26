Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 58.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 58.40 target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 60.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

