Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

LE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

